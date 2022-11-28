The Fiery Detective

Not Available

The strongest punk detective in the police station who investigates with his mouth more than theory, 'Dong-min', is appointed to the investigation department just when he was about to become successful in his career. He is sad to be appointed, however, he will be having a joint investigation with a straightforward FM detective 'Mong-heo' (Janska), in charge of a case that involves a missing model. As the investigation progresses, 'Dong-min's instincts awaken and realizes that it was not just a case of a missing person. It couldn't get any better! A comical, slapstick combo investigation begins!