It’s the year 2257 and a taxi driver has been unintentionally given the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity. The Fifth Element takes place in a futuristic metropolitan city and is filmed in a French comic book aesthetic by a British, French and American lineup.
|Bruce Willis
|Korben Dallas
|Milla Jovovich
|Leeloo
|Gary Oldman
|Jean-Baptiste Emmanuel Zorg
|Ian Holm
|Father Vito Cornelius
|Chris Tucker
|Ruby Rhod
|Luke Perry
|Billy
