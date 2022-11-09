Not Available

The Fifth Element

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaumont

It’s the year 2257 and a taxi driver has been unintentionally given the task of saving a young girl who is part of the key that will ensure the survival of humanity. The Fifth Element takes place in a futuristic metropolitan city and is filmed in a French comic book aesthetic by a British, French and American lineup.

Cast

Bruce WillisKorben Dallas
Milla JovovichLeeloo
Gary OldmanJean-Baptiste Emmanuel Zorg
Ian HolmFather Vito Cornelius
Chris TuckerRuby Rhod
Luke PerryBilly

