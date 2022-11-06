The Fifth Missile

The crew of a Polaris submarine, on a training mission simulating an attack on Russia, is stricken by toxic poisoning. One of the poison's effects is to make its victims hallucinate, and the sub's captain imagines that he has been given an order to actually attack Russia. He prepares to do exactly that.
|Robert Conrad
|Cmdr. Mark Van Meer
|David Soul
|Capt. Kevin Harris
|Sam Waterston
|Capt. Allard Renslow
|Richard Roundtree
|Cmdr. Frederick Bryce
|Jonathan Banks
|Ray Olson
|Art LaFleur
|'Animal' Meslinsky
