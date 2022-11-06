Not Available

The Fifth Missile

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bercovici/St.Johns Productions

The crew of a Polaris submarine, on a training mission simulating an attack on Russia, is stricken by toxic poisoning. One of the poison's effects is to make its victims hallucinate, and the sub's captain imagines that he has been given an order to actually attack Russia. He prepares to do exactly that.

Cast

Robert ConradCmdr. Mark Van Meer
David SoulCapt. Kevin Harris
Sam WaterstonCapt. Allard Renslow
Richard RoundtreeCmdr. Frederick Bryce
Jonathan BanksRay Olson
Art LaFleur'Animal' Meslinsky

