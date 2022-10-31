The Fight for Rome

A Roman noble, Cethegus, tries to start a war, setting the Ostrogoths and their Queen, Amalasuntha, against the Byzantine Emperor Justinian; Cethegus wants to swoop in after they have destroyed each other and create a new Roman Empire from their combined kingdoms; however, he does not factor into his plans the vagaries of love and the personal integrity of the people in both kingdoms.
|Orson Welles
|Justinian
|Sylva Koscina
|Empress Theodora
|Harriet Andersson
|Mathaswintha
|Honor Blackman
|Amalaswintha
|Robert Hoffmann
|Totila
|Michael Dunn
|Narses
