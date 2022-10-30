The File of the Golden Goose

U.S. Secret Service agent Peter Novak goes undercover with Scotland Yard officer Thompson to halt a murderous gang of counterfeiters known as the Golden Goose. Although Peter is unsure about John's loyalties, the two infiltrate the gang and win the trust of thug Nick "The Owl" Harrison before enduring a series of double-crosses.
|Charles Gray
|Harrison, 'The Owl'
|Edward Woodward
|Arthur Thompson
|John Barrie
|Supt. Sloane
|Adrienne Corri
|Angela 'Tina' Richmond
|Graham Crowden
|Smythe
|Walter Gotell
|George Leeds
