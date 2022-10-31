Not Available

The Film Emotional Atyachar

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

An ensemble film set on the deserted highway between Mumbai and Goa and revolves around incidents that take place in one night to four sets of travelers. It is essentially a dark film, in which, each character is an anti-hero who has a dark mysterious interconnection between these stories that unfolds in a non-linear format. Each story varies from the other in its humor or less a similar motive - money

Cast

Nassar AbdullaKhanna
Snehal DabiGoti
Shubha KhoteJoe's Mother
Ravi KishanJunior
Kalki KoechlinSophie
Teddy MauryaGun dealer

View Full Cast >

Images