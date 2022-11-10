The Final Countdown

In 1980, the US Navy's most powerful warship, the USS Nimitz, is caught in a storm during routine manoeuvres in the Pacific. Enveloped by a strange green light, the ship passes through a vortex and when they emerge, their communications have been cut off. The ship's Captain (Kirk Douglas) sends out a patrol and the F-14 pilots are shocked to encounter vintage Japanese warplanes.
|Martin Sheen
|Warren Lasky
|Katharine Ross
|Laurel Scott
|James Farentino
|Wing Commander Richard T. Owens
|Ron O'Neal
|Commander Dan Thurman
|Charles Durning
|Senator Samuel Chapman
|Victor Mohica
|Black Cloud
