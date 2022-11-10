1980

The Final Countdown

  • War
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 1980

Studio

The Bryna Company

In 1980, the US Navy's most powerful warship, the USS Nimitz, is caught in a storm during routine manoeuvres in the Pacific. Enveloped by a strange green light, the ship passes through a vortex and when they emerge, their communications have been cut off. The ship's Captain (Kirk Douglas) sends out a patrol and the F-14 pilots are shocked to encounter vintage Japanese warplanes.

Cast

Martin SheenWarren Lasky
Katharine RossLaurel Scott
James FarentinoWing Commander Richard T. Owens
Ron O'NealCommander Dan Thurman
Charles DurningSenator Samuel Chapman
Victor MohicaBlack Cloud

View Full Cast >

Images