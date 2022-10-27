The Firemen's Ball

When a group of small-town firemen find out that their chief is retiring, they organize a party to end all parties. But as soon as the celebration commences, the attendees experience one disaster after another, including stolen raffle prizes, unwilling beauty contestants and even a fire.
|Josef Šebánek
|člen plesového výboru
|Josef Valnoha
|člen plesového výboru
|František Debelka
|člen plesového výboru
|Josef Řehořek
|člen plesového výboru
|Vratislav Čermák
|člen plesového výboru
|Václav Novotný
|člen plesového výboru
