1968

The Firemen's Ball

  • Comedy
  • Drama

September 28th, 1968

Filmové Studio Barrandov

When a group of small-town firemen find out that their chief is retiring, they organize a party to end all parties. But as soon as the celebration commences, the attendees experience one disaster after another, including stolen raffle prizes, unwilling beauty contestants and even a fire.

Cast

Josef Šebánekčlen plesového výboru
Josef Valnohačlen plesového výboru
František Debelkačlen plesového výboru
Josef Řehořekčlen plesového výboru
Vratislav Čermákčlen plesového výboru
Václav Novotnýčlen plesového výboru

