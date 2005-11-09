2005

The First After God

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 2005

Studio

Fortuna Film XXI

The film is based on the true story of Captain Marinesku and set in 1944 during WWII at the Russian Navy Base. Young and beautiful Tanka is in love with Aleksandr Marinin, the brave Captain of the Russian submarine. He is under the KGB surveillance, and his life is at risk. He takes his boat to fight the Nazi fleet, and he cannot come back home without a victory.

Cast

Mikheil GomiashviliMajor Sharabidze
Dmitriy OrlovAlexandr Marinin
Elizaveta BoyarskayaTanka
Vladimir GostyukhinKombirg
Irina BjörklundAnna
Sergey GorobchenkoGaliev

Images