The First After God

The film is based on the true story of Captain Marinesku and set in 1944 during WWII at the Russian Navy Base. Young and beautiful Tanka is in love with Aleksandr Marinin, the brave Captain of the Russian submarine. He is under the KGB surveillance, and his life is at risk. He takes his boat to fight the Nazi fleet, and he cannot come back home without a victory.
|Mikheil Gomiashvili
|Major Sharabidze
|Dmitriy Orlov
|Alexandr Marinin
|Elizaveta Boyarskaya
|Tanka
|Vladimir Gostyukhin
|Kombirg
|Irina Björklund
|Anna
|Sergey Gorobchenko
|Galiev
