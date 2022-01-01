The First Movie On The Internet [A]

Not Available

The First Volume of a projected 26 Volume Movie series. The direct sequel to the 1993 cult favorite "Wax or The Discovery of Television Among the Bees" [85:00]. Synopsis: "On May 23rd, 1993, “Wax or The Discovery of Television Among the Bees” entered the Internet, projected by a cable into a wall. Inside that Internet, there are no movies there, and so Wax, waiting until the last frame enters the wall, then begins the First Movie on the Internet, to continue forever, for that is how the First Movie on the Internet begins, at the first frame after the last frame. A true story! And this is that movie, and in reverse."