The First Under Heaven

Not Available

Young master Liu Yunfei, owner of roasted duck restaurant, is very handsome and beloved by female fans. He fell in love with the sudden appearance of Xiaoxianer at first sight, and then confusedly took his own pig. Teammate Long Jiu embarked on the road to defeat Chen Xiu, the number one in the world; on the road, there was an entangled relationship with Chen Xiu’s daughter Chen Yuer. This wonderful relationship between a man and a woman and the humor of a group of people’s journey story.