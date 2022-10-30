The Fish & The Fly 3: Terrestrials

Not Available

This is dry fly fishing at its best. Terrestrials are land insects - grasshoppers, beetles, crane flies etc. Many of these insect imitations must simply have in his fly box, and Morten Oeland shows why. We are there when he fishes his terrestrial imitation of a variety of great fishing trips in Denmark, Greenland, Germany, New Zealand, Lapland, Sweden. We see when he chooses the fly, and we see how he chooses tactics and fishing techniques for each situation. It is a film filled with valuable facts and information about this special dry fly fishing. Morten is also a highly skilled and experienced fly tying. In the second film on the DVD, it is about tying the terrestrial imitations he uses. He shows step by step its very simple and innovative binding techniques that are unique to each fly.