1978

The Five Venoms

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1978

Studio

Shaw Brothers

A kung-fu student is instructed by his dying teacher to track down five of the teacher's ex-students. Each of the five is equipped with a lethal martial arts skill, and the teacher fears this might be used for evil purposes. However, not only does the teacher not know the identity of the students (who all wore masks under his training), but some of the students also don't know each other!

Cast

Chiang ShengYang De, last student of the Venom House
Philip Kwok Chun-FungMeng Tianxia, the Lizard/Constable He Yu
Sun ChienGao Ji, the Scorpion/Chief Constable Ma
Lu FengZhang Yiaotian, the Centipede/Tan Shanhu
Lo MengLiang Shen, the Toad/Li Hao
Wai PakQi Dong, the Snake/Hong Wentong

View Full Cast >

Images