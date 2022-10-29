Not Available

The Fixer

  • Drama
  • Crime

Studio

John Frankenheimer Productions Inc.

Set in tsarist Russia around the turn of the century and based on a true story of a Russian Jewish peasant Yakov Bog who was wrongly imprisoned for a most unlikely crime - the “ritual murder” of a Gentile child in Kiev. We witness the unrelenting detail of the peasant-handyman's life in prison and see him gain in dignity as the efforts to humiliate him and make him confess fail.

Cast

Dirk BogardeBibikov
Georgia BrownMarfa Golov
Ian HolmGrubeshov
David WarnerCount Odoevsky
Hugh GriffithLebedev
Elizabeth HartmanZinaida

