Set in tsarist Russia around the turn of the century and based on a true story of a Russian Jewish peasant Yakov Bog who was wrongly imprisoned for a most unlikely crime - the “ritual murder” of a Gentile child in Kiev. We witness the unrelenting detail of the peasant-handyman's life in prison and see him gain in dignity as the efforts to humiliate him and make him confess fail.
|Dirk Bogarde
|Bibikov
|Georgia Brown
|Marfa Golov
|Ian Holm
|Grubeshov
|David Warner
|Count Odoevsky
|Hugh Griffith
|Lebedev
|Elizabeth Hartman
|Zinaida
