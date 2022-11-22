The Flag of Humanity

Not Available

This 'Special' entry from the Warners/Vitaphone shorts department is less the story of Clara Barton, and more the story of how Clara Barton helped further the cause of the Red Cross in the United States and the birth of the American Red Cross. Barton went through many trials and setbacks before she succeeded. This short, as was all Warners' shorts, was made for the express purpose of theatrical release and not as something made with the school market in mind. Many of their 'Historic America' shorts were later made available for school showings.