The Flight of Dragons

The realm of magic is being threatened by the realm of logic, so Carolinus, the green wizard decides to shield it for all time. Ommedon, the evil red wizard, stands in his way. Carolinus then calls for a quest that is to be led by a man named Peter Dickinson, who is the first man of both the realms of science and magic. It is Peters job to defeat Ommedon.
|James Earl Jones
|Omadon
|Harry Morgan
|Carolinus
|John Ritter
|Peter Dickenson
|James Gregory
|Bryagh / Smrgol
|Bob McFadden
|Sir Orrin Neville-Smythe
|Victor Buono
|Aragh
