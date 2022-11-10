1986

The Flight of Dragons

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 1986

Studio

Rankin/Bass Productions

The realm of magic is being threatened by the realm of logic, so Carolinus, the green wizard decides to shield it for all time. Ommedon, the evil red wizard, stands in his way. Carolinus then calls for a quest that is to be led by a man named Peter Dickinson, who is the first man of both the realms of science and magic. It is Peters job to defeat Ommedon.

Cast

James Earl JonesOmadon
Harry MorganCarolinus
John RitterPeter Dickenson
James GregoryBryagh / Smrgol
Bob McFaddenSir Orrin Neville-Smythe
Victor BuonoAragh

