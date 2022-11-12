The Flight That Disappeared

Three scientists; a nuclear physicist, a rocket expert, and a mathematical genius, are involved in atomic research find themselves in a highly uncomfortable situation when unknown forces pull the jet airliner they're passengers on into a dimension that's beyond time. Here, the men find themselves on trial for participating in the creation of the Bomb. This oddball sci-fi thriller from the Cold War years takes on the moral issues linked to nuclear warfare and comes up with clear conclusions.
View Full Cast >