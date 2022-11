Not Available

Clare Langan’s three-screen film installation is a visually sumptuous meditation on the human place in the world. It centres on stunning footage of Skellig Michael soaring starkly from the sea, juxtaposed with views of Dubai, a city of skyscrapers that seems to float on a sea of clouds. And, finally, Montserrat offers views of a world engulfed by sand. A sense of precarious fragility comes through.