The Flying Scotsman is a 1929 black and white film set on the Flying Scotsman train from London to Edinburgh. Engine driver Bob is due to retire from his job after years of distinguished service. On his second to last day he reports Crow, a disgruntled fireman for drinking at work, leading to his dismissal. The sacked man decides to get his revenge, vowing to kill Bob on his final run. Meanwhile, Crow's young replacement has fallen in love with a beautiful girl, whose father, unbeknown to him, happens to be Bob (and who has also boarded the train in an attempt to stop the villain).