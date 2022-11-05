The Flying Turtle

Not Available

In this entry in Universal-International's "Foolish Fable" series (U-I production number 8327), Herman the Turtle's only ambition is to be able to fly. He reads articles on the subject and also enrolls in Madam Bluejay's Flying School, all of which leads to failure. He pays an eagle to give him flying lessons but the eagle drops him in the ocean and kills him. But Herman goes to Turtle Heaven where he is given a pair of wings and flies to his content. The "Be careful what you wish for" moral goes unstated.