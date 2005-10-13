2005

The Fog

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2005

Studio

Revolution Studios

Trapped within an eerie mist, the residents of Antonio Bay have become the unwitting victims of a horrifying vengeance. One hundred years ago, a ship carrying lepers was purposely lured onto the rocky coastline and sunk, drowning all aboard. Now they're back, long-dead mariners who've waited a century for their revenge.

Cast

Maggie GraceElizabeth Williams
Selma BlairStevie Wayne
DeRay DavisSpooner
Kenneth WelshTom Malone
Adrian HoughFather Robert Malone
Sara BotsfordKathy Williams

