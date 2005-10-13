Trapped within an eerie mist, the residents of Antonio Bay have become the unwitting victims of a horrifying vengeance. One hundred years ago, a ship carrying lepers was purposely lured onto the rocky coastline and sunk, drowning all aboard. Now they're back, long-dead mariners who've waited a century for their revenge.
|Maggie Grace
|Elizabeth Williams
|Selma Blair
|Stevie Wayne
|DeRay Davis
|Spooner
|Kenneth Welsh
|Tom Malone
|Adrian Hough
|Father Robert Malone
|Sara Botsford
|Kathy Williams
