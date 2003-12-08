2003

The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara

  • War
  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 2003

Studio

SenArt Films

Using archival footage, United States Cabinet conversation recordings, and an interview of the eighty-five-year-old Robert McNamara, 'The Fog of War' depicts his life, from working as a WWII Whiz Kid military officer, to being the Ford Motor Company's president, to managing the American Vietnam War, as defense secretary for presidents Kennedy and Johnson.

Cast

Errol MorrisHimself
Fidel CastroHimself (archive footage)
Barry GoldwaterHimself (archive footage)
John F. KennedyHimself (archive footage)
Nikita KhrushchevHimself (archive footage)
Curtis LeMayHimself (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images