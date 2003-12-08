The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara

Using archival footage, United States Cabinet conversation recordings, and an interview of the eighty-five-year-old Robert McNamara, 'The Fog of War' depicts his life, from working as a WWII Whiz Kid military officer, to being the Ford Motor Company's president, to managing the American Vietnam War, as defense secretary for presidents Kennedy and Johnson.
|Errol Morris
|Himself
|Fidel Castro
|Himself (archive footage)
|Barry Goldwater
|Himself (archive footage)
|John F. Kennedy
|Himself (archive footage)
|Nikita Khrushchev
|Himself (archive footage)
|Curtis LeMay
|Himself (archive footage)
