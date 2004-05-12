2004

The Football Factory

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 12th, 2004

Studio

Vertigo Films

The Football Factory is more than just a study of the English obsession with football violence, it's about men looking for armies to join, wars to fight and places to belong. A forgotten culture of Anglo Saxon males fed up with being told they're not good enough and using their fists as a drug they describe as being more potent than sex and drugs put together.

Cast

Danny DyerTommy Johnson
Neil MaskellRod
Frank HarperBilly Bright
Tamer HassanFred
Roland ManookianZeberdee
Calum MacNabRaff

View Full Cast >

Images