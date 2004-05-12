The Football Factory is more than just a study of the English obsession with football violence, it's about men looking for armies to join, wars to fight and places to belong. A forgotten culture of Anglo Saxon males fed up with being told they're not good enough and using their fists as a drug they describe as being more potent than sex and drugs put together.
|Danny Dyer
|Tommy Johnson
|Neil Maskell
|Rod
|Frank Harper
|Billy Bright
|Tamer Hassan
|Fred
|Roland Manookian
|Zeberdee
|Calum MacNab
|Raff
