2008

The Forbidden Kingdom

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 17th, 2008

Studio

Casey Silver Productions

An American teenager who is obsessed with Hong Kong cinema and kung-fu classics makes an extraordinary discovery in a Chinatown pawnshop: the legendary stick weapon of the Chinese sage and warrior, the Monkey King. With the lost relic in hand, the teenager unexpectedly finds himself travelling back to ancient China to join a crew of warriors from martial arts lore on a dangerous quest to free the imprisoned Monkey King.

Cast

Jackie ChanOld Hop/ Lu Yan
Jet LiThe Silent Monk/ The Monkey King
Michael AngaranoJason Tripitikas
Li BingbingNi Chang
Collin ChouJade Warlord
Liu YifeiGolden Sparrow

