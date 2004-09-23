The Forgotten

Telly Paretta is a grieving mother struggling to cope with the loss of her 8-year-old son. She is stunned when her psychiatrist reveals that she has created eight years of memories about a son she never had. But when she meets a man who has had a similar experience, Telly embarks on a search to prove her son's existence, and her sanity.
|Julianne Moore
|Telly Paretta
|Anthony Edwards
|Jim Paretta
|Jessica Hecht
|Eliot
|Christopher Kovaleski
|Sam
|Dominic West
|Ash Correll
|Tim Kang
|Agent Alec Wong
