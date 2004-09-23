2004

The Forgotten

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

September 23rd, 2004

Visual Arts Entertainment

Telly Paretta is a grieving mother struggling to cope with the loss of her 8-year-old son. She is stunned when her psychiatrist reveals that she has created eight years of memories about a son she never had. But when she meets a man who has had a similar experience, Telly embarks on a search to prove her son's existence, and her sanity.

Cast

Julianne MooreTelly Paretta
Anthony EdwardsJim Paretta
Jessica HechtEliot
Christopher KovaleskiSam
Dominic WestAsh Correll
Tim KangAgent Alec Wong

