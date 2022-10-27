1966

The Fortune Cookie

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 1966

Studio

Phalanx Productions

A cameraman is knocked over during a football game. His brother in law as the king of the ambulance chasing lawyers starts a suit while he's still knocked out. The cameraman is against it until he hears that his ex-wife will be coming to see him. He pretends to be injured to get her back, but also sees what the strain is doing to the football player who injured him.

Cast

Jack LemmonHarry Hinkle
Walter MatthauWillie Gingrich
Ron RichBoom Boom Jackson
Judi WestSandy Hinkle
Cliff OsmondPurkey
Lurene TuttleMother Hinkle

Images