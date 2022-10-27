The Fortune Cookie

A cameraman is knocked over during a football game. His brother in law as the king of the ambulance chasing lawyers starts a suit while he's still knocked out. The cameraman is against it until he hears that his ex-wife will be coming to see him. He pretends to be injured to get her back, but also sees what the strain is doing to the football player who injured him.
|Jack Lemmon
|Harry Hinkle
|Walter Matthau
|Willie Gingrich
|Ron Rich
|Boom Boom Jackson
|Judi West
|Sandy Hinkle
|Cliff Osmond
|Purkey
|Lurene Tuttle
|Mother Hinkle
