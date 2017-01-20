The Founder

The true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. He maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire.
|Michael Keaton
|Ray Kroc
|Laura Dern
|Ethel Kroc
|Wilbur Fitzgerald
|Jerry Cullen
|Linda Cardellini
|Joan Smith
|Nick Offerman
|Dick McDonald
|John Carroll Lynch
|Mac McDonald
