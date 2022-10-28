The Founders' Keeper

Not Available

Sean Johnson (Shadner Ifrene), is a member of a fraternity and a serial killer, who is killing members of his own fraternity who do not adhere to the fraternity's guidelines. He is dating the woman of his dreams, Christina (Khalimah Gaston), who is also a member of a sorority. When Sean feels Christina's love for her sorority doesn't match the love he has for his fraternity, he decides to kill her, but there is a bump along the way. During the process, he finds out she is pregnant and is now torn between keeping her alive or finishing the job.