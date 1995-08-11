1995

The Four Diamonds

    August 11th, 1995

    Disney Channel

    Christopher Millard was 14 years old when he died of cancer in 1972. Shortly before losing his battle, Chris wrote a story about a great knight named Sir Millard who sought out the four diamonds of Courage, Wisdom, Honesty and Strength in order to be released from the grips of an evil sorceress. These diamonds symbolized the attributes that Chris believed were necessary to overcome cancer.

    		Christine LahtiDr. Burke / Sorceress Reptannehan
    		Kevin DunnCharles Millard / Charles the Mysterious
    		Jayne BrookIrma Millard / Hermit of the Lagoon
    		Sarah Rose KarrStacie Millard
    		Tom GuiryChristopher 'Chris' Millard / Squire Millard

