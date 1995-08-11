Christopher Millard was 14 years old when he died of cancer in 1972. Shortly before losing his battle, Chris wrote a story about a great knight named Sir Millard who sought out the four diamonds of Courage, Wisdom, Honesty and Strength in order to be released from the grips of an evil sorceress. These diamonds symbolized the attributes that Chris believed were necessary to overcome cancer.
|Christine Lahti
|Dr. Burke / Sorceress Reptannehan
|Kevin Dunn
|Charles Millard / Charles the Mysterious
|Jayne Brook
|Irma Millard / Hermit of the Lagoon
|Sarah Rose Karr
|Stacie Millard
|Tom Guiry
|Christopher 'Chris' Millard / Squire Millard
