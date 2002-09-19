2002

The Four Feathers

  • War
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 19th, 2002

Studio

Marty Katz Productions

The story, set in 1875, follows a British officer (Heath Ledger) who resigns his post when he learns of his regiment's plan to ship out to the Sudan for the conflict with the Mahdi. His friends and fiancée send him four white feathers which symbolize cowardice. To redeem his honor he disguises himself as an Arab and secretly saves the lives of those who branded him a coward.

Cast

Wes BentleyJack Durrance
Kate HudsonEthne
Djimon HounsouAbou Fatma
Michael SheenTrench
Kris MarshallCastleton
Mohamed BouichSudanese Storyteller

