The Fourth Passenger

Julián, a 50-year-old divorced man with financial problems, uses an app to share his car with strangers and, especially, with someone who is no longer so: Lorena, a young woman who travels often to Madrid. For months he has had a fixed seat in his car and lately also in his heart. Julián wants to take advantage of the trip to be honest with her, but a mistake when choosing the rest of the occupants includes a disturbing passenger, who will cause a radical change in the course of events.