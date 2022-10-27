1987

The Fourth Protocol

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 27th, 1987

Studio

The Rank Organisation

Plan Aurora, led by Kim Philby is a plan that breaches the top-secret Fourth Protocol and turns the fears that shaped it into a living nightmare. A crack Soviet agent, placed under cover in a quiet English country town, begins to assemble a nuclear bomb, whilst MI5 agent John Preston attempts to prevent it's detonation.

Cast

Ian RichardsonSir Nigel Irvine
Michael CaineJohn Preston
Pierce BrosnanValeri Petrofsky / James Edward Ross
Ray McAnallyKarpov
Ned BeattyBorisov / Petrovic
Joanna CassidyIrina Vassilievna

