The Fourth Sunday

It is famously said, "where there's smoke there's fire" and the same is true when Amin met Bakar. Set in present day Brunei, Amin (KAI ANWAR) a quirky, London-based ex-pat with a penchant for yellow umbrellas, returns to his childhood home to settle the legal affairs of his recently deceased parents. The momentous homecoming takes a dramatic twist when he encounters his venerable former neighbor Bakar (SHAFIEE MOSTAR) a retired Fire Chief with a chip on his shoulder. Sparks soon fly as these two engage in a battle of one-upmanship of comic proportions. But when unexpected tragedy strikes, the two men join forces, forming an unlikely friendship that proves despite their differences they truly get on like a house on fire. Featuring 100% Bruneian talent, this humorous heart warming tale reaffirms the power of community, difficulties of change and the importance of family,especially during the four Sundays of Puasa.