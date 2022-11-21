Not Available

The Fourth Sunday

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It is famously said, "where there's smoke there's fire" and the same is true when Amin met Bakar. Set in present day Brunei, Amin (KAI ANWAR) a quirky, London-based ex-pat with a penchant for yellow umbrellas, returns to his childhood home to settle the legal affairs of his recently deceased parents. The momentous homecoming takes a dramatic twist when he encounters his venerable former neighbor Bakar (SHAFIEE MOSTAR) a retired Fire Chief with a chip on his shoulder. Sparks soon fly as these two engage in a battle of one-upmanship of comic proportions. But when unexpected tragedy strikes, the two men join forces, forming an unlikely friendship that proves despite their differences they truly get on like a house on fire. Featuring 100% Bruneian talent, this humorous heart warming tale reaffirms the power of community, difficulties of change and the importance of family,especially during the four Sundays of Puasa.

    Cast

