The Fox and the Hound 2

Best friends Tod, a fox kit, and Copper, a hound puppy, visit a country fair when they see a band of dogs called "The Singin' Strays". The band has five members: Dixie, Cash, Granny Rose, and twin brothers Waylon and Floyd. It is important that they perform well because a talent scout is visiting.
|Patrick Swayze
|Cash (voice)
|Jonah Bobo
|Todd (voice)
|Harrison Fahn
|Copper (voice)
|Jeff Foxworthy
|Lyle (voice)
|Vicki Lawrence
|Granny Rose (voice)
|Stephen Root
|Talent Scout (voice)
