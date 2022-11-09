1981

The Fox and the Hound

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1981

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The fun and adventure begin when a lonely widow adopts an orphaned fox cub named Tod. The mischievous fox soon meets up with Copper, an adorable hound puppy. As the innocent pair grow up together in the forest, they become inseparable friends. But the day soon arrives when their friendship is put to the ultimate test!

Cast

Mickey RooneyTod (voice)
Kurt RussellCopper (voice)
Pearl BaileyBig Mama (voice)
Jack AlbertsonAmos Slade (voice)
Sandy DuncanVixey (voice)
Jeanette NolanWidow Tweed (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images