The Fox and the Hound

The fun and adventure begin when a lonely widow adopts an orphaned fox cub named Tod. The mischievous fox soon meets up with Copper, an adorable hound puppy. As the innocent pair grow up together in the forest, they become inseparable friends. But the day soon arrives when their friendship is put to the ultimate test!
|Mickey Rooney
|Tod (voice)
|Kurt Russell
|Copper (voice)
|Pearl Bailey
|Big Mama (voice)
|Jack Albertson
|Amos Slade (voice)
|Sandy Duncan
|Vixey (voice)
|Jeanette Nolan
|Widow Tweed (voice)
