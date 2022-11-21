The Foxy Duckling

Not Available

An insomniac fox residing in a forest needs duck down for his pillow in order to be comfortable enough in his bed to fall asleep, and to this purpose he pursues a wily yellow duck. The fox uses a decoy and duck call, and is blasted by hunters' rifles. He builds a series of wooden extensions from a tree branch in an effort to reach the airborne duck, but the duck drops a feather onto the fox's head, and the extensions beneath the fox collapse, with the fox plunging mortally to ground. His spirit, while ascending to Heaven, encounters and chases the duck.