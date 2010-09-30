2010

The Frankenstein Syndrome

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2010

Studio

NWR Film Productions

Young Scientists Elizabeth Burns explores the impact on the human body stem cells. A specific feature of these cells to interact with dead flesh has been subjected to blackmail heroine is forced to continue chilling experiments. Once she recovers just killed a man and begins a nightmare, whose name is Frankenstein Syndrome ..

Cast

Louis MandylorMarcus
Tiffany ShepisElizabeth Barnes
Kristina WaybornElizabeth's Mother
Scott Anthony LeetDavid Doyle
Shane DeanAgent Wollstonecraft
Patti TindallVictoria Travelle

