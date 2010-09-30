The Frankenstein Syndrome

Young Scientists Elizabeth Burns explores the impact on the human body stem cells. A specific feature of these cells to interact with dead flesh has been subjected to blackmail heroine is forced to continue chilling experiments. Once she recovers just killed a man and begins a nightmare, whose name is Frankenstein Syndrome ..
|Louis Mandylor
|Marcus
|Tiffany Shepis
|Elizabeth Barnes
|Kristina Wayborn
|Elizabeth's Mother
|Scott Anthony Leet
|David Doyle
|Shane Dean
|Agent Wollstonecraft
|Patti Tindall
|Victoria Travelle
View Full Cast >