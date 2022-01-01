Not Available

Pastor Douglas Wilson was invited to Indiana University to deliver a series of lectures on traditional marriage and family. Wilson was warned about possible protests and potential violence over his "dissenting" opinion but stood behind the lectern anyway. The Free Speech Apocalypse documents the intensity that ensued on April 13, 2012, when a group of Midwest college students decided that Wilson's traditional views are now to be considered "hate speech" and that hurling insults, profanity, and disrupting his attempt to rationally present his views was acceptable. Darren Doane, director of the ground-breaking documentary, Collision, and box-office smash-hit Unstoppable, returns with his most bold, uncensored, and provocative film to date.