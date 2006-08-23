2006

The Free Will

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 2006

Studio

Colonia Media

After nine years in psychiatric detention Theo, who has brutally assaulted and raped three women, is released. Living in a supervised community, he connects well with his social worker Sascha, finds a job at a print shop and even a girlfriend, Nettie, his principal's brittle and estranged daughter. But even though superficially everything seems to work out Theo's seething rage remains ready to erupt.

Cast

Sabine TimoteoNettie
André HennickeSascha
Manfred ZapatkaNettie's father
Judith EngelAnja Schattschneider
Maya BotheSybille
Anna De CarloWaitress

