The Free Will

After nine years in psychiatric detention Theo, who has brutally assaulted and raped three women, is released. Living in a supervised community, he connects well with his social worker Sascha, finds a job at a print shop and even a girlfriend, Nettie, his principal's brittle and estranged daughter. But even though superficially everything seems to work out Theo's seething rage remains ready to erupt.
|Sabine Timoteo
|Nettie
|André Hennicke
|Sascha
|Manfred Zapatka
|Nettie's father
|Judith Engel
|Anja Schattschneider
|Maya Bothe
|Sybille
|Anna De Carlo
|Waitress
