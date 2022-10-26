The Frisco Kid

Rabbi Avram arrives in Philadelphia from Poland en route to San Francisco where he will be a congregation's new rabbi. An innocent and inexperienced traveller, he is tricked by con men to pay for the trip to go west, then they leave him and his belongings scattered along a deserted road. He is befriended by a stranger, Tommy, who is a bank robber and have many adventures during their journey.
|Gene Wilder
|Avram
|Harrison Ford
|Tommy
|Ramon Bieri
|Mr. Jones
|Val Bisoglio
|Chief Gray Cloud
|George DiCenzo
|Darryl Diggs
|Leo Fuchs
|Chief Rabbi
