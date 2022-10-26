1979

The Frisco Kid

  • Western
  • Comedy

Release Date

July 5th, 1979

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rabbi Avram arrives in Philadelphia from Poland en route to San Francisco where he will be a congregation's new rabbi. An innocent and inexperienced traveller, he is tricked by con men to pay for the trip to go west, then they leave him and his belongings scattered along a deserted road. He is befriended by a stranger, Tommy, who is a bank robber and have many adventures during their journey.

Cast

Gene WilderAvram
Harrison FordTommy
Ramon BieriMr. Jones
Val BisoglioChief Gray Cloud
George DiCenzoDarryl Diggs
Leo FuchsChief Rabbi

