The Front Page is a comedy from director Billy Wilder from 1974 starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Susan Sarandon. A journalist named Johnson is suffering from burn-out and wants to finally say goodbye to his office except for the fact that his boss doesn’t like the idea one bit.
|Jack Lemmon
|Hildebrand Johnson
|Walter Matthau
|Walter Burns/Otto Fishbine
|Susan Sarandon
|Peggy Grant
|Vincent Gardenia
|'Honest Pete' Hartman Sheriff of Clark County
|David Wayne
|Roy Bensinger of the Tribune
|Allen Garfield
|Kruger
