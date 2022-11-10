1974

The Front Page

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

November 30th, 1974

Studio

Universal Pictures

The Front Page is a comedy from director Billy Wilder from 1974 starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Susan Sarandon. A journalist named Johnson is suffering from burn-out and wants to finally say goodbye to his office except for the fact that his boss doesn’t like the idea one bit.

Cast

Jack LemmonHildebrand Johnson
Walter MatthauWalter Burns/Otto Fishbine
Susan SarandonPeggy Grant
Vincent Gardenia'Honest Pete' Hartman Sheriff of Clark County
David WayneRoy Bensinger of the Tribune
Allen GarfieldKruger

