The Westward movement — and a woman's perspective of that movement — emerges in the dramatic story of Delilah Fowler's first year on the Kansas frontier in 1869. Based on diaries of the period, the program reveals the cruel violence, and even crueler loneliness, which early settlers encountered — but above all, it shows the quiet courage of those who lived it. Filmed on location in Kansas, starring Barbara Loden, who also directed the film. An LCA release. 25 minutes, color.