"Wanted to drop you a quick note to congratulate you on THE FUR OF THIS ANIMAL. Saw it recently ... and was very impressed and interested - made me want to see it a few more times. ... But your film, even though I see it operating through composition (pictorial plus time-based) did get me on the edge of my seat - the image quality throughout was really rather extraordinary. In addition, the film just seemed somehow more serious, which is I guess a matter of a kind of depth and subtlety. So anyhow, you kind of won me over to where my prejudices just melted away." - Fred Worden