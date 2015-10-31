In this horror film that doesn't realize it's more of a comedy, Jim and his friends engage in a thrilling adventure that begins to uncover the mysterious disappearance of his family. What they will discover is way beyond what they ever imagined possible. Life and death take on new meaning as they interact with forces beyond their understanding.
|Devin G. Squire
|Jim/Vocie Of Furby
|McKenna Thomas
|Kim
|Nathan Gray
|Jo
|Jason McCleskey
|David
|Stephanie Harvey
|Kate
|Steven Clark
|Preston
