2015

The Furby

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 31st, 2015

    Studio

    Thats Productions

    In this horror film that doesn't realize it's more of a comedy, Jim and his friends engage in a thrilling adventure that begins to uncover the mysterious disappearance of his family. What they will discover is way beyond what they ever imagined possible. Life and death take on new meaning as they interact with forces beyond their understanding.

    Cast

    		Devin G. SquireJim/Vocie Of Furby
    		McKenna ThomasKim
    		Nathan GrayJo
    		Jason McCleskeyDavid
    		Stephanie HarveyKate
    		Steven ClarkPreston

    View Full Cast >

    Images