Gaelic Curse is a Romantic Irish Comedy to be shot in Ireland featuring an all Irish Cast and Crew. The story begins when the devil cursed two servants for accidentally killing a Gaelic `king with whom he had made a pact. This curse was handed down through every generation and which changes each time. The recipients of the Gaelic Curse are Bailey O Farrell and Limp O Reilly. The former suffers with a hump on his back and the latter has a limp, each with a life of its own. Bailey lives in L.A and Limp in a rural town in Ireland. Bailey finally comes to Ireland to find a way of breaking the curse. Through a series of comic events the pair try to rid themselves of the curse along with falling in love with two of the locals. They meet the Devil who plays with them and is saved through love and a little help from the Devils own sister.