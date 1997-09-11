1997

The Game

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 1997

Studio

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

In honor of his birthday, San Francisco banker Nicholas Van Orton, a financial genius and a coldhearted loner, receives an unusual present from his younger brother, Conrad -- a gift certificate to play a unique kind of game. In nary a nanosecond, Nicholas finds himself consumed by a dangerous set of ever-changing rules, unable to distinguish where the charade ends and reality begins.

Cast

Michael DouglasNicholas Van Orton
Sean PennConrad Van Orton
Deborah Kara UngerChristine
James RebhornJim Feingold
Peter DonatSamuel Sutherland
Armin Mueller-StahlAnson Baer

Images

