In honor of his birthday, San Francisco banker Nicholas Van Orton, a financial genius and a coldhearted loner, receives an unusual present from his younger brother, Conrad -- a gift certificate to play a unique kind of game. In nary a nanosecond, Nicholas finds himself consumed by a dangerous set of ever-changing rules, unable to distinguish where the charade ends and reality begins.
|Michael Douglas
|Nicholas Van Orton
|Sean Penn
|Conrad Van Orton
|Deborah Kara Unger
|Christine
|James Rebhorn
|Jim Feingold
|Peter Donat
|Samuel Sutherland
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Anson Baer
