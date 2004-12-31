2004

The Game of Their Lives

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

Bristol Bay Productions

Based on a true story, this film tells the tale of the 1950 US soccer team who, against all odds, beat England 1 - 0 in the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Although no US team has yet won a World Cup title, this story is about the family traditions and passions which shaped the lives of the players who made up this team of underdogs.

Cast

Gerard ButlerFrank Borghi
Wes BentleyWalter Bahr
Gavin RossdaleStanley Mortensen
Costas MandylorCharlie 'Gloves' Columbo
Louis MandylorGino Pariani
Zachery Ty BryanHarry Keough

