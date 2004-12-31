The Game of Their Lives

Based on a true story, this film tells the tale of the 1950 US soccer team who, against all odds, beat England 1 - 0 in the city of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Although no US team has yet won a World Cup title, this story is about the family traditions and passions which shaped the lives of the players who made up this team of underdogs.
|Gerard Butler
|Frank Borghi
|Wes Bentley
|Walter Bahr
|Gavin Rossdale
|Stanley Mortensen
|Costas Mandylor
|Charlie 'Gloves' Columbo
|Louis Mandylor
|Gino Pariani
|Zachery Ty Bryan
|Harry Keough
View Full Cast >