Not Available

The Garage

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mosfilm

An automotive highway is scheduled to be built through the territory of a garage cooperative. A special meeting of the cooperative takes place to reduce the number of garages. As all was already decided and arranged by the chairholder and the board, the decision passes easily at the meeting. But one unexpected event happens - the meeting room's entrance has been locked by an anonymous member and the key is missing...

Cast

Iya SavvinaAnikeyeva
Valentin GaftSidorin
Svetlana NemolyaevaGuskov's wife
Georgi BurkovFetisov
Vyacheslav NevinnyyKarpukhin
Andrey MyagkovKhvostov

View Full Cast >

Images