The Garage

An automotive highway is scheduled to be built through the territory of a garage cooperative. A special meeting of the cooperative takes place to reduce the number of garages. As all was already decided and arranged by the chairholder and the board, the decision passes easily at the meeting. But one unexpected event happens - the meeting room's entrance has been locked by an anonymous member and the key is missing...
|Iya Savvina
|Anikeyeva
|Valentin Gaft
|Sidorin
|Svetlana Nemolyaeva
|Guskov's wife
|Georgi Burkov
|Fetisov
|Vyacheslav Nevinnyy
|Karpukhin
|Andrey Myagkov
|Khvostov
View Full Cast >