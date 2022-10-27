The Garbage Pail Kids Movie

Seven disgusting kids but nevertheless of interesting personality are being made of the green mud coming out of garbage can. Once alive their master gives them rules to obey although they think that life is funnier without following stupid regulations like no television or no candy. Naturally this will cause some conflicts.
|Mackenzie Astin
|Dodger
|Katie Barberi
|Tangerine
|Phil Fondacaro
|Greaser Greg - Suit
|Debbie Lee Carrington
|Valerie Vomit - Suit (voice)
|Kevin Thompson
|Ali Gator - Suit (voice)
|Bobby Bell
|Foul Phil - Suit
