1987

The Garbage Pail Kids Movie

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 1987

Studio

Topps Chewing Gum

Seven disgusting kids but nevertheless of interesting personality are being made of the green mud coming out of garbage can. Once alive their master gives them rules to obey although they think that life is funnier without following stupid regulations like no television or no candy. Naturally this will cause some conflicts.

Cast

Mackenzie AstinDodger
Katie BarberiTangerine
Phil FondacaroGreaser Greg - Suit
Debbie Lee CarringtonValerie Vomit - Suit (voice)
Kevin ThompsonAli Gator - Suit (voice)
Bobby BellFoul Phil - Suit

