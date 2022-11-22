The Garden of Ages

Not Available

This film from the human fascination with immortalié stone, described by Roger Caillois in his book STONES. A cult of the stone has a long history in Asian countries like China and Japan. Moving from the mountain to the sea, the film unfolds like a dream incantatory which is the theme: In China, a mountain of Tséchouan, it is said that there was once a stone that had children. Beyond their age difference and the distance between them, those who dream of one stone are in constant contact. Fascinated by the same stone, their thoughts, their gestures, their desires end up merging. One day they will be reunited in a garden called the Garden of the ages. It describes the garden as the meeting in the same place and the same time the four seasons of life: the birth of spring, summer childhood, fall of man becomes an adult, the old man winter. This garden is both in and out, like a large house containing its own garden.